Domestic violence leads to Pasco County deputy being shot

A deputy in the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was shot in the leg during a long standoff with a domestic violence suspect.

PCSO says deputies were called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday to the area of Humboldt Avenue and Seven Springs Boulevard by the daughter of a couple who said they had been fighting.

“The mother was really upset tonight because her husband shot at her Alexa,” Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

Deputies tried for about an hour to get the 62-year-old suspect to come outside without incident.

With at least a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle, the sheriff said the suspect began shooting at deputies as they entered the home and made their way to the bedroom.

The suspect continued firing rounds at law enforcement and fire rescue trying to recover the injured deputy.

Around 4 a.m., deputies made their way back into the house with the aid of a robot to find the suspect injured with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken out and sent to a hospital for treatment.

The deputy, who has not yet been named, also is undergoing treatment.

The suspect likely will be charged with domestic battery and at least five counts of attempted homicide.

Author: WTSP Writer: Lincoln Saunders