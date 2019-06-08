Photo via CBS News. Writer:WINK News Published: June 8, 2019 4:47 PM EDT Updated: June 8, 2019 6:06 PM EDT - Advertisement - Recommended 18-year-old bonds out of jail after impersonating police Texas man arrested for impersonating law enforcement in Collier County NORTH NAPLES Roadway open in North Naples multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 41 Published: June 8, 2019 4:47 PM EDT Updated: June 8, 2019 6:06 PM EDT Florida Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on U.S. 41 and Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples Saturday. According to FHP, the roadway is open. Writer:WINK News SHARE