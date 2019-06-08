Belmont Stakes 2019: Sir Winston crosses finish line first

Sir Winston crossed the finish line first at the 151st Belmont Stakes on Saturday at 2:28 seconds. Sir Winston broke ahead in the final leg, crossing ahead of Joevia, which lead early in the race, and one of the favorites, Tacitus.

Preakness winner War of Will finished ninth. But trainer Mark Casse, who won Preakness with War of Will, had his second win with Sir Winston.

There was no possiblity of a Triple Crown, with Country Horse taking the Kentucky Derby.

The Belmont Stakes comes five weeks after this year’s controversial Kentucky Derby, which Country Horse won after Maximum Security became the first horse to be disqualified in the history of the storied race.

Here are the payouts for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta, via CBSSports.com:

Belmont Stakes Results

Sir Winston – Win: $22.40 Place: $8.80 Show: $6.10 Tacitus – Place: $3.90 Show: $3.20 Joevia – Show: $8.70 Tax Master Fencer Spinoff Everfast Intrepid Heart War of Will Bourbon War

$1 Exacta 7-10 $48.00

$0.10 Superfecta 7-10-1-4 $1,042.80

$0.50 Trifecta 7-10-1 $622.00

Author: CBS News