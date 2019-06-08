Battle on the Blueway raises money for Special Olympics

On Saturday, hundreds will attend the Battle on the Blueway race across the Calusa Blueway in Fort Myers Beach for a good cause.

The 2019 Battle on the Blueway event benefits Lee County Special Olympics and will feature two distance races, a kids’ and special Olympics race and multiple vendors.

The family-oriented event schedule for Saturday is as followed.

June 8th (Saturday)

– 7:30 AM-8:00 AM Check in

– 8:30 AM Racer’s Meeting

– 9:00 AM Ron Jon Pro 7 Mile Race (SUPs,Kayaks, OC’s, surf-skis, prone) Start

– 9:05 AM Body Glove 2 Mile Race (SUPs, Kayaks, OC’s, surf-skis, prone) Start- 9:00-2:00 PM Demo Day

– 10:45 Any Lab Test Now Unified Races.

– 11:30 AM – Lunch (Food provided by Hungry Pony Foodcart)

– 1:00 PM – Awards (On-Site)

* Raffle Prizes Throughout The Day (Benefiting Special Olympics)

– 6:30 PM – 10 PM After party at Pete’s Time Out- Live music and free drink and discounted food for racers and volunteers.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders