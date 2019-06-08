200 benches benches coming to Cape Coral school bus stops

We got a first look at benches that will go to bus stops in Cape Coral to help keep children safe.

Cape Coral Rotary Club and Cape Coral Kiwanis Foundation created “Project Safe Zone” as its joint effort to help get added safety at school bus stops.

The clubs will put 200 benches at the stops by August 10. The benches will be mounted on concrete slabs, making them more permanent, so they don’t get stolen.

The city is working to prep locations now, but the first benches will get installed next weekend.

“Lets the kids know that they need to be in this area here, not out on the road,” Elmer Tabor said. “And to let drivers know that this is a safe area for the kids.”

The city will host a survey between August 10 and December 15 to find out if they are effective.

Donor plaques will go on benches for a cost of $350.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

