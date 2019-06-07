You’ll notice some changes to Downtown Fort Myers Art Walk

There have been a few changes to this weekends Art Walk in Downtown Fort Myers, compared to how the city has previously set up the event.

The streets will still be blocked off for the event, but the biggest change you will notice is that you’re going to see no vendors or artists on the streets. This is mostly to do with the fact the event was rained out on a previous weekend the event was planned.

People will still be able to purchase beer and other beverages at 1st and Hendry Street.

If you’re walking around you’re going to notice artists inside of businesses with their projects setup inside. This is mostly to avoid the bad weather, but also so people can support the local businesses that are in the downtown area.

The River District Alliance says residents can visitors can expect the road to close this afternoon around 4 pm.

For more information on what vendors will be there, you can visit the Art Walk website here.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders