Veranda E in Naples offers fun fare during restaurant week

If you’ve been wanting to try foods like lamb or octopus, but fine dining didn’t fit your budget, a local restaurant may have what you’re looking for.

Sizzle Southwest Florida Restaurant Week is making eating out more affordable for families.

Watch the video above for the full story by WINK News Reporter Melinda Lee, where she takes us to downtown Naples for what is cooking inside Veranda E at The Escalante hotel.

Reporter: Melinda Lee