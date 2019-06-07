Vans and Harry potter collaboration. Photo via Vans Twitter
Vans unveils Harry Potter sneaker collection

Published: June 7, 2019 9:00 AM EDT

Vans is bringing Harry Potter fashion to life.

The footwear brand announced plans to collaborate on shoes, apparel and accessories in the collection.

The brand promised “something magical coming soon” on Twitter Tuesday.

Vans also teased patterns for each of Hogwarts’ four houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

There is no word when the products will be available.

Author: CBS Philadelphia
Writer:Lincoln Saunders
