Vans unveils Harry Potter sneaker collection

Vans is bringing Harry Potter fashion to life.

The footwear brand announced plans to collaborate on shoes, apparel and accessories in the collection.

The brand promised “something magical coming soon” on Twitter Tuesday.

Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, or Hufflepuff? The Vans x Harry Potter collection has arrived: https://t.co/Ug5xKWsmv3 pic.twitter.com/QnU32T7tDg — Vans (@VANS_66) June 7, 2019

Vans also teased patterns for each of Hogwarts’ four houses: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

There is no word when the products will be available.

Author: CBS Philadelphia Writer: Lincoln Saunders