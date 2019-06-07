(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
WINK NEWS

Trump announces Mexico tariffs ‘indefinitely suspended’

Published: June 7, 2019 8:40 PM EDT

President Donald Trump tweeted the U.S. government “reached a signed agreement with Mexico” Friday.

The messages went on to say tariffs that had been scheduled to be implemented are now suspended indefinitely.

In a reply to his own tweet, Trump said Mexico promises to take control of the migration of people through it country across the U.S. border, in turn stemming illegal immigration into the country.

Writer:WINK News
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media