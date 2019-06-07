Trump announces Mexico tariffs ‘indefinitely suspended’

President Donald Trump tweeted the U.S. government “reached a signed agreement with Mexico” Friday.

The messages went on to say tariffs that had been scheduled to be implemented are now suspended indefinitely.

In a reply to his own tweet, Trump said Mexico promises to take control of the migration of people through it country across the U.S. border, in turn stemming illegal immigration into the country.

I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico. The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Writer: WINK News