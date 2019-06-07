Three things you can do to reduce your risk for dementia

June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, and the World Health Organization recently released new guidelines to help reduce people’s risk for developing dementia.

It says adopting a healthy lifestyle can help people significantly reduce risk of dementia.

WINK News’ Medical Reporter Channing Frampton has the full story for you in the video above.

For more information from WHO, see the new guidelines it published.

MORE: New WHO Guidelines recommend specific interventions for reducing the risk of cognitive decline and dementia

Reporter: Channing Frampton

