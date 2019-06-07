Star Teacher of the week: Sandra Barcarlo

Sandra Barcarlo is an English teacher to immigrant students at palmetto Ridge High School.

Barcarlo is one of 5 teachers nationwide to receive the “180 Educator Award” for turning around the academic path of struggling students.

With the help of her colleagues, she has granted wishes to students going through tough times, and the results of that has led to remarkable results in the classroom.

Reporter: Sabrina Katz

Writer: Lincoln Saunders