Russian destroyer nearly collides with American warship, U.S. Navy says
However, Russia blamed the U.S. for the incident, Reuters reported, citing Russian news agencies.
“The U.S guided-missile cruiser Chancellorsville suddenly changed course and cut across the path of the destroyer Admiral Vinogradov coming within 50 meters of the ship,” the Russian Pacific Fleet statement said.
The incident comes amid increased military finger pointing between Washington and Moscow. On Tuesday, a U.S. aircraft flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea was intercepted three times by a Russian fighter jet during a 175-minute period, according to the 6th Fleet. Last month, U.S. warplanes intercepted Russian bombers and fighter jets off the Alaskan coast for two days in a row.