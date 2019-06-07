Man who extorted teens on Snapchat is facing 100 additional charges

A man who was arrested in April for extorting teens with lewd photos now faces 100 additional charges.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk of Collier County said today that more than 100 new charges have been brought against Jorge Ingunza, 22, who was arrested in April after detectives say he extorted lewd photos from eight teenagers after hacking into their social media accounts.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they arrested Ingunza at the Collier County jail today and charged him with 105 additional felonies following an ogoing investigation that was launched after his initial arrest. The charges include extortion, transmission of child pornography, use of a child in a sexual performance, directing sexual performance by child, possession of child pornography, and possession of child pornography with intent to promote.

“These crimes against children across the country are heinous and despicable,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “I will not tolerate abuse of children no matter where they live, and I am grateful for the determination of our detectives in discovering these crimes and making arrests on these charges.”

Since the initial investigation, detectives have identified four additional victims. The victims, ages 16 and 17, reside in California, Colorado, Tennessee, and New Jersey.

Further investigation by detectives determined that Ingunza extorted all four victims by threatening to post lewd files he had obtained of them to social media or to send them to their friends and family if they did not do what he said.

The crimes were committed during the time period of December 2018 and January 2019.

An investigation continues.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or has information about the case is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477 (TIPS).