iPad leads detectives to stolen deputy gun, gear in Cape Coral

An iPad of all things helped lead investigators to a deputy’s stolen gun and tactical gear. Two teen suspects were arrested for swiping the law enforcement officer’s equipment.

James Terry, 18, remains in jail after he and 17-year-old Jaden Rios were arrested on theft and larceny charges. According to Rios’ arrest page, he is no longer listed as being in custody at Lee County Jail, but it’s unconfirmed if he has been released.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home off Kismet Parkway in northern Cape Coral Thursday, where the tone from an iPad helped find the deputy’s stolen gun, a X26 taser, a tactical vest and three loaded magazines with ammunition.

According to the LCSO report, the “Where’s My Phone” app led detectives to the home, where Terry and Rios lived.The gun was found in the home, wrapped in a white T-shirt in the living room. The deputy’s other gear was found in Rios’ bedroom along with multiple other items related to other Cape burglaries.

MORE:

RELATED:

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Jack Lowenstein