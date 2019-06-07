Ice bucket challenge in Cape Coral could break world record

The ice bucket challenge is returning to Southwest Florida. It originally took the internet by storm to raise money in the fight against ALS — Lou Gehrig’s disease. And now community members are reviving it for the same cause but for one person who is living with ALS.

Cape Coral High School along with friends and neighbors look to make history and be entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for the ice bucket challenge Sunday, when they hope to bring about awareness for Hilde Heard.

Cre8 Salon & Spa will host the event in honor of Heard, longtime client of the salon, who has ALS.

Organizers are also trying to garner attention from talk-show host and Comedian Ellen DeGeneres, Heard’s favorite celebrity.

For more information, visit Cre8’s page for event details.

Writer: WINK News