Healthy and refreshing snacks and drinks for the summer

With temps hitting into the 90s this week, you can cool off with some of these refreshing recipes that taste good,are healthy, and relatively inexpensive.

Registered dietitian Betsy Opyt takes you into her kitchen to show you how to make your own cool treats

This blueberry cobbler recipe is one the whole family will enjoy. Not only is it nutritious but it’s also delicious. Betsy says “you are going to start with a homemade almond milk and the almond milk recipe is simply water and almond butter and you blend it together.

“You start with that. You’re going to add some blueberries, you’re going to add a frozen banana, you’re going to add in your nut butter. We use an almond butter in this recipe, We’re going to put a little sprinkle of sea salt and the hidden ingredient I add to every smoothie is Chia Seed,” Betsy said.

“It thickens it up like a milkshake, plus it adds Omega 3 fatty acids and calcium and then the favorite is sneaking in the spinach. We blend this up, it turns into a beautiful smoothie,” Betsy said.

“But you know in my home, we always have leftovers from the smoothie so I easily buy these pop molds that you can buy online, just like this. You fill it up, you pop it in the freezer and that way you have a healthy, cool refreshing treat for the kids to enjoy this summer,” Betsy said.

If you would like the recipe for this and many other healthy snacks, visit Betsy’s Best website here.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Writer: Lincoln Saunders