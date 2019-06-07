Fort Myers police investigating gunshot victim on Hunter Street

Fort Myers Police Department responded to a victim with a gunshot wound near Hunter Street and Old Metro Parkway Friday.

According to the FMPD press release, police arrived at the scene after the report was made around 5:40 a.m. Officers found Luis Daniel Diaz-Cruz, 43, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Cruz was taken to Lee Memorial hospital to treat his injury.

The scene is clear. And the incident remains an active investigation. No arrests have been made.

Writer: WINK News