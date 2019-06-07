FORT MYERS
Fort Myers police investigating gunshot victim on Hunter Street
Fort Myers Police Department responded to a victim with a gunshot wound near Hunter Street and Old Metro Parkway Friday.
According to the FMPD press release, police arrived at the scene after the report was made around 5:40 a.m. Officers found Luis Daniel Diaz-Cruz, 43, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Cruz was taken to Lee Memorial hospital to treat his injury.
The scene is clear. And the incident remains an active investigation. No arrests have been made.