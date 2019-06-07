Disabled Veterans wrongly charged for home loan fees

The Department of Veteran Affairs owes ad much as $190 million to disabled veterans, according to a new investigation by the VA Inspector General.

The probe found more than 50,000 vets were wrongly charged home loan fees.

Veterans pay these fee when they buy homes with the help of a VA program, but are supposed to be exempt if they are disabled. However they were still charged.

If you believe you are one of the many that is owed a refund you can visit the agency’s website here and file for reimbursement.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders