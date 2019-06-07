Cape Coral jewelry store hit by crooks amid recent sprees

Marilyn Monroe sang “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend.” Well, they’re also a big target for thieves.

Surveillance images from Noe’s Jewelry in Cape Coral of crooks tampering with electric boxes at the business last weekend.

Lola’s Creations in North Fort Myers said it had to upgrade security as thieves upgrade their tricks.

In fact, Cape Coral police reports show, in the past several months, thieves have targeted jewelry stores across Cape Coral. In response, police conducted a citywide sweep.

Provident Jewelry in south Fort Myers is another business in Lee County recently hit by crooks in the area. The got away with $1 million in jewelry.

Owners welcome the extra eyes. Regulars like Kris Stoicevich said it’s up to everyone to be vigilant and alert, even when leaving a store with a shiny new treasure.

I put it in a secure spot and kind of look around my surroundings and then right to the car,” Stoicevich said.

Reporter: Anika Henanger

Writer: Jack Lowenstein