Teen abducted in Winter Garden found dead, arrest made

A teen was found dead after Florida Department of Law enforcement issued an Amber Alert for him last week. An arrest has also been made in connection to the death.

According to FDLE, Bruce Hagans, 16, was found dead Friday night.

Bruce was last seen in Winter Garden in Orange County. He was reportedly abducted by a black male with dreadlocks, who was driving a gray Infiniti G37.

Bruce’s abductor was alerted to be armed and dangerous, and everyone in the public was advised not to approach them if they were seen.

It was reported Hagans had potentially suffered a gunshot wound prior to his abduction. Cause of death is undetermined, as Winter Garden Police Department continues to investigate.

WKMG-TV reported Luis Rivera Sr. was arrested for tampering with evidence in connection to the death.

WKMG reported, “The case is rapidly evolving, and the chief said he is confident more charges will be filed against Rivera and more arrests will be coming.”

Writer: WINK News