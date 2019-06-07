8-foot alligator caught in Charlotte County may be killed

From death roll to death row, trappers caught an 8-foot alligator in a canal near homes in Charlotte County.

This big reptile is not something safe to go near. We learned it might not head to a farm or sanctuary.

Contracted trappers get a $30 stipend from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for each gator captured, but they get more money for selling a gator’s hide and meat.

FWC said, in some case, gators will be sold alive to an alligator farm or zoo.

Watch the video above for the full story from WINK News Reporter Erika Jackson.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

