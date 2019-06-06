Victim says they were carjacked by Cape Coral crash suspect

Police confirmed the suspect in a crash and in connection to a robbery fled the scene of the crash by carjacking a good Samaritan who responded to the scene to help.

Cape Coral Police Department confirmed a victim reported the suspect from a Cape Coral Parkway crash that took out a power pole and caused delays to commuters Monday forced them to drive until the suspect was picked up by a friend.

According to the CCPD incident report, the suspect rushed to the good Samaritan’s car threw a blue duffle bag into the front passenger seat, demanded the passenger in the car get in the back and then told the good Samaritan to drive or he would kill them.

The victim said the suspect never pulled a weapon on them but was in fear of their life and drove the suspect. The victim drove the suspect off Cape Coral into Fort Myers and went up and down McGregor Boulevard. The victim believed the suspect was trying to connect with friends of over the phone.

The suspect connected with someone and demanded the victim to drive back to Cape Coral over the Midpoint Bridge to Coralwood Mall. But the suspect then demanded the victim pull into a Shell gas station on Del Prado Boulevard, where they waited for the suspect’s ride.

The victim said a silver, older model Kia 4-door pulled up. The victim went with the person in the Kia and tossed $200 in the cup holder of the victim’s car and told them not to call police.

Police are actively investigating this case. No arrests have been made.

Reporter: Lauren Sweeney

Writer: Jack Lowenstein