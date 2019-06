Teens arrested for stealing law enforcement gun and gear

Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two teens Thursday for stealing a gun and tactical gear from an unmarked LCSO vehicle earlier this week.

James Terry 18 and Jaden Rios, 17, were arrested and face charges for Armed Burglary Of A vehicle, Grand Theft and Grand Theft of A Firearm.

Cape Coral Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

Writer: WINK News