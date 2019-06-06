Sources: Two dead in accident at West Point

Two people died in an accident at West Point Thursday morning, sources tell CBS2.

It happened near the Camp Natural Bridge training site, the U.S. Military Academy said in a tweet. Camp Natural Bridge is a summer training site for cadets.

There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow. @USAGWestPoint — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

Initial reports suggest an army vehicle rolled over. Twenty patients were being treated, including five who may have been pinned.

Emergency helicopters were being brought to the scene.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.

Author: CBS New York