Sources: Two dead in accident at West Point

Published: June 6, 2019 9:56 AM EDT

Two people died in an accident at West Point Thursday morning, sources tell CBS2.

It happened near the Camp Natural Bridge training site, the U.S. Military Academy said in a tweet. Camp Natural Bridge is a summer training site for cadets.

Initial reports suggest an army vehicle rolled over. Twenty patients were being treated, including five who may have been pinned.

Emergency helicopters were being brought to the scene.

