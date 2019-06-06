Search warrant leads deputies to drug arrest, including fentanyl

A Golden Gate man has been arrested for a cache of drugs, cash and fraudulent credit cards on Wednesday.

The suspect, Robert James Green, 47, faces charges of six counts of Drug Trafficking, two counts of Narcotics Possession and one count of Narcotics Possession.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office had an ongoing investigation into Green. A search warrant of his 1200 block Carpazi Ct. residence found the following items:

– 230 grams of cocaine with an estimated value of $10,000

– 25.8 grams of MDMA with an estimated value of $3,000

– 3.3 grams of LSD with an estimated value of $500

– 5.5 grams of fentanyl with an estimated value of $1,000

– 48.9 grams (around 460 pills) of Oxycodone with an estimated value of $14,000

– 170 grams (around 400 pills) of Adderall with an estimated value of $6,000

– More than 260 Xanax pills with an estimated value of $1,345

– 24 grams of marijuana with an estimated value of $200

– 256 Cialis pills with an estimated value of $1,000

– Three vials of testosterone valued at $300

– Digital scales

– Numerous small zipper-lock plastic bags

– Several fraudulent credit cards

– $62,970 cash

– $19,000 in counterfeit cash

CCSO said the street value of the narcotics is around $37,000. Detectives said Green was operating a one-stop shop for those looking for illicit drugs.

Green has been taken to Collier County jail.