Look inside the new Luminary Hotel

As the brand new Luminary Hotel in Downtown Fort Myers takes shape from the outside, we are getting our first look inside.

“What a great day,” said Joe Collier, president of Mainsail Lodging and Development.

With a boom of confetti, the hanging of the American flag and city leaders ceremonially signing a beam, the Luminary Hotel topped off and moved forward.

“This is a big moment,” Collier said, “because you’re putting the final roof piece in place.”

It is a big moment after a significant setback. A lawsuit over the last several months has settled, which was over where the 12 story hotel would be built: on land deeded never to be developed.

“There were several weird and interesting hiccups in this project,” Collier said. “But we got through them and got through them in a great way.”

There is a killer view on the rooftop of the 12 story hotel where there will be a bar and 243 rooms below it. It has one of the best views of the Caloosahatchee River.

It is important to remember the project also includes a re-haul of the city pier building and the Harborside Events Center. They will all open at the same time, in August of 2020, with a convention already booked for September.

Reporter: Britni McDonald

Writer: Michael Mora