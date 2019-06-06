Life guards learn to prevent drownings in Lee County

The Florida Department of Health said our state lead the country in child drowning between 1 years old and 4 years old. A horrifying statistic: The number of children who drown every year before they turn five could fill as man as four preschool classrooms.

So what’s being done locally to protect children?

WINK News Photojournalist Eric Mills has the full story in the video above. He tagged along with Lee County life guards in training.

Photographer: Eric Mills