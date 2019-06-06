FDA issues new warning for the ingredient ‘vinpocetine’

Ingredients in your weight loss and energy supplements could be harmful.

If you are trying to get pregnant or even if you are expecting now, check all of your dietary supplements. The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning about an ingredient called, “vinpocetine,” which could cause pregnant women to miscarry or harm the fetus.

Vinpocetine is often listed as “vinca minor extract,” lesser periwinkle extract,” or “common periwinkle extract.”

The agency is working with manufacturers to evaluate their product labeling to make sure these products provide safety warnings.

USA Today said some of the products that contain vinpocetine include: pure naturals vinpocetine, which claims to support healthy brain function; Nature’s Answer periwinkle herb organic alcohol fluid extract, which said it promotes blood vessel health; and life extension vinpocetine, which is market to support brain health.

Reporter: Channing Frampton

Writer: Michael Mora