Bonita Springs woman dies from her injuries in Manatee County crash

A Bonita Springs woman died from a crash Thursday afternoon.

Aaron Walters, 18, was driving Ford Explorer north on U.S. 41 in the left lane as the SUV was approaching the intersection at Moccasin Wallow Rd. In the vehicle was Diea Brookshaw, 40, along with two other passengers. Allison Davis, 19, was driving an MCPR Clubman with a passenger, stopped at the same intersection.

As the Explorer was driving straight, the Clubman began making a left turn. The Explorer collided into the left side of the Clubman at the middle of the intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol press release. The Explorer overturned and rolled over onto the median while the Clubman spun clockwise.

Brookshaw was taken to Bayfront Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.