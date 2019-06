Black bear causes major crash on I-75 in Bonita Springs

A black bear ran across the road early Thursday morning causing a crash that involved multiple vehicles, including 2 semi trucks.

One inside lane is currently moving while crew work to open the outside and middle lanes.

Law enforcement said the now deceased bear was near 6-8 feet and weighed between 300-500 pound.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information is available at this time.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders