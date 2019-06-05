Sweet special at The Catch of the Pelican

Paving the way for future chefs, managers and restaurant owners. If you eat at a restaurant participating in Southwest Florida’s Restaurant Week, you are helping students get one step closer to accomplishing their dream.

One of those restaurants is The Catch of the Pelican at the Naples Grande Beach.

“This restaurant is unique because it’s a restaurant inside a resort,” said Eddie Thomas, director of food and beverage at The Catch of the Pelican, “but we want to cater to the local community as well.”

Step inside The Catch of the Pelican with WINK and we’ll let you in on a sweet special you will not find on the menu, but you can order right now.

“Our signature, which is not on the menu but we’re happy to offer is a key lime,” Thomas said. “Actually in the shape of a key lime. Chef also does a great dessert with a tart.”

But before we talk desserts, check out the edible art Chef Bader Ali is making for the main course.

“We try to do a little something for everybody,” Thomas said. “We did a 10-ounce filet. We’ve done a cauliflower steak for any vegans out there and also a fresh catch seafood as well.”

One of three courses for $36.

“Normally coming and getting this kind of meal you’d be paying $65, $70 and you’re getting it for $36 ,so it’s a great deal and we’re also giving money back,” Thomas said. “It’s not just about trying to make extra money here for restaurant week. It’s also reinvesting in our local community, too, so that the scholarship will help people in our own backyard.”

Locally sourced seafood and steak, celebrating the flavors of the gulf coast at the Naples Grande Beach Resort.

