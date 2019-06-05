Police stop suspicious cars leading to gun, drug arrests

A Fort Myers officer arrested two men for possession of guns and drugs after a search of their car Wednesday morning.

The suspects are Kevin Jaimes, 25, and Jonathan Skaff, 28. Jaimes faces charges of carrying a concealed firearm. Skaff faces charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and obstruction without violence.

On Wednesday around 1:40 a.m., an officer spoke to both men, each in different cars, at Mildred St. in front of a closed business.

A marijuana odor permeated in the air, leading the officer to request a police K-9, according to the Fort Myers Police Department press release. After searching the vehicle, officers found a stolen firearm, suspected methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine and marijuana.

The men have been transported to Lee County Jail.