OnStar alerts cops to Florida baby trapped in hot car

A vehicle assistance company helped save a 1-year-old Florida girl after her mom passed out inside a hot car.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kristina Bowmaster on Sunday on child neglect charges after her 1-year-old was found in a hot car, according to a police report. The woman was also found inside the car, passed out on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Deputies responded to 727 Southwest Mauldin Avenue after the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was notified by OnStar vehicle assistance that there was a child making noises inside a non-running vehicle.

When the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrived, a deputy found the child playing with the keys of the vehicle. The deputy was able to open the door of the vehicle due to the window being opened 3-4 inches.

Deputies observed that both the mother and child were drenched in sweat. There were no drinks inside the vehicle. Additionally, the child’s diaper was so full that it had begun to overflow.

Bowermaster refused medical attention for herself and the child. However, she made several comments that she felt dizzy, thirsty and light-headed, according to police. She added that the last thing she remembered was leaving Winn-Dixie at 3:01 p.m.

DCF was notified and responded to the scene.

Upon searching her home, deputies uncovered drug paraphernalia related to the consumption of meth/crack. At this time, DCF findings have revealed “abundant child neglect.” The child was taken into custody until a family member could arrive to assume care.

Bowermaster was also arrested on Monday, March 18 and cahrged with child abuse after she was allegedly found asleep behind the wheel with a young child in the back seat.

Author: CBS