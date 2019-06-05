More wealthy adults, families are migrating to Southwest Florida

It is no secret that Southwest Florida is booming. The sunshine state is at the top of Bloomberg’s list for the number of wealthy people migrating south.

In North Naples, a new high school is popping up, an indicator that the population is growing. Not just for retirees, but also an array of age groups with deep pockets.

“They come here because they want to and they can,” said Patrick Dearborn, a real estate agent at John R. Wood Properties.

Dearborn said there is a wide range of demographics moving to Florida. Young adults and retire’s with one thing in common.

“Those incomes are astronomical were talking about,” Dearborn said. It used to be a big deal to say you’re a millionaire and now Naples has become a town of billionaires.”

A Bloomberg report backs up that statement. Billions of dollars are leaving the East Coast and Midwestern states and coming to Southwest Florida, where there are low-income taxes, great landscape and amenities.

Younger families, who are moving to the area, have increased the demand for childhood education. A new high school in Collier County is going to cost more than $93 million to build and will have high tech classrooms. It will hold about 2,000 students and is set to open in August 2023.

The new school is attractive for younger clientele looking to settle, such as Steve Spahr’s family.

“The fact that we have a family, a son who has come home from college,” Spahr said. “He’s got a family like my grandson here. My daughter lives up in West Palm Beach. They may move here. Also, again, thirty-something professionals, it’s really terrific.”

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Michael Mora