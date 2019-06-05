Harry Chapin Food Bank seeks volunteers to feed 28,000 in SWFL

Every week, The Harry Chapin Food Bank feeds more than 28,000 people in Southwest Florida. Now, the call is out for volunteers to help feed those people.

With summer here, The Harry Chapin Food Bank needs people to help pack and sort donations at its Fort Myers and Collier County distribution centers, hand out food at its mobile pantries and collect food during its food drives.

Food Bank officials say you can do it on your own, with a club or church or with your employer.

If you do volunteers, you must wear closed-toe shoes and be at least 14-years old. If you choose to volunteer at the warehouse, you must be at least 16-years old.

To volunteer, visit Harry Chapin’s website and click on volunteer. Then, click on the volunteer application.