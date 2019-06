Gunmen on the run after shooting at 7-Eleven in North Fort Myers

A shooting happened at a 7-Eleven on Bayshore Road near the Winn-Dixie shopping plaza in North Fort Myers.

Deputies surrounded the scene to conduct an investigation but so far the shooter has not been identified. The scene is currently clear.

Trust WINK News to have the latest updates as they are provided.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders