FIRMAN Power recalls portable generators due to fire hazard

A warning if you own a generator. Thousands of them are on the recall list.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Firman P03615 generators can pose a fire hazard.

The firm has received nine reports of gas leaks from the carbon canister. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The generator has the model number P03615 and date code 10/2018, 11/2018 or 12/2018 are printed on the white nameplate on the generator’s fuel tank. Serial numbers range from 4829200012 through 4833913602 and are printed on the white nameplate on the fuel tank.

The generators were sold at Costco stores nationwide and online from January 2019 through March 2019 for around $500.

If you have one, you can return it to the store for a full refund, or you can take it a FIRMAN service center for a free repair.