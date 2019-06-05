FHP makes drug bust valued at over $1 million along Alligator Alley

A Florida Highway Patrol traffic stop along Alligator Alley Wednesday led to the seizure of 115 pounds of marijuana with a street value of over $1 million.

An FHP trooper stopped a 2012 Toyota Camry for excessive window tints and a move over violation around 2:15 p.m. on I-75 Alligator Alley at mile marker 92.

The suspect, Owen Onfroy, 49, was the sole occupant in the car. An FHP K-9 Baca alerted troopers to the marijuana in the trunk of the car.

Onfroy faces felony charges of drug possession and trafficking. He has been transported to Collier County Jail.