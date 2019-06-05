Deputies arrest suspect in Cape Coral stabbing

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after a stabbing near an industrial park in Cape Coral Wednesday afternoon.

This all unfolded along Commerce Creek Rd. between Diplomat Pkwy and NE Pine Island Rd. about three hours ago. LCSO deputies arrested a man in a grey shirt with a baseball hat after searching an industrial area.

The stabbing was confirmed and the victim has been sent to a Florida Cancer Specialist building for help.

We saw deputies use helicopters and K-9’s to search around the heavily wooded area. They also interviewed two people on bikes that were eyewitnesses, one of them had on handcuffs for a short time.