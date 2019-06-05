Concerns over reservoir as the solution to stopping blue-green algae

Dead fish and green gunk washing up on our beaches and clogging our waterways. On Wednesday, we learned the reservoir to help prevent that is a year-and-a-half ahead of schedule. While a lot of people think the reservoir is the fix, it’s not.

Louise Kowitch lives on Bonita Beach. She said the water crisis hit her hard last year.

“We had red tide, blue-green algae and brown matted algae in the water,” Kowitch said.

Kowitch comes to meetings, like the one held by the Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Partnership to do her part to clean up the waters.

“Florida is more of the water state than the sunshine state,” Kowitch said.

The focus on Wednesday is Lake Okeechobee and the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir, or EAA Project. The reservoir will be 3 miles wide and 6 miles long; 18 square miles in total or about half the size of Disney world. It feeds the water back into the Caloosahatchee River during the dry season.

Jennifer Hecker is working alongside the state to make sure the water is fed back in will be clean.

“So today is all about what are the treatment options to making sure the water is sufficiently cleansed,” Hecker said, “so we can return it to the river when the river needs it.”

While many see the reservoir as the solution to our water problems, Kowitch is concerned about keeping a reservoir that large clean.

“I’m very skeptical that anything if this size will be anything more than a mini Lake Okeechobee,” Hecker said, “especially when it comes to algae blooms.”

Dr. Joann Burkholder is an expert in harmful algae blooms from North Carolina State University. She said to prevent cyanobacteria build up and keep the reservoir clean, we need to reduce both phosphate and nitrogen pollution.

“It affects our economy, our quality of life, our environment, our health,” Dr. Burkholder said.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Brad Dotson