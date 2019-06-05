Community comes together to honor a fallen hero

On Wednesday, family friends and fellow law enforcement said goodbye to Captain Joe Johnson – honoring the fallen hero.

The Seminole Police officer died last week in Palm Beach County. He also served more than two decades with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

“The last couple days has really caused me to pause and reflect on all my memories with Joe,” said Capt. Mark Baker of the Collier County Sheriffs Office.

Others who worked with him described his presence in law enforcement.

“The people loved him,” said Ronnie Lee, former Hendry County sheriff. “The criminals feared him.”

His daughter said her dad loves his country and his family in equal measure.

“As a daughter,” Ariana Johnson said, “I could not have asked for a better role model and protector than my dad.”

Reporter: Taylor Petras

Writer: Michael Mora