City of Fort Myers plans to file a lawsuit against the Fly Lounge

A threat to the public, a safety hazard and a dangerous environment – that is how the Fort Myers city attorney describes the Fly Lounge.

We are hearing from the City of Fort Myers for the first time since it voted to file a lawsuit against the Fly Lounge on Monday.

“We’re taking action to try to improve the safety and try to prevent another shooting,” said Grant Alley, a City of Fort Myers attorney.

A problem-plagued lounge.

“When there’s a police officer that’s called to one nightclub 60 times in a month,” Alley said, “that’s 60 times in a month that the police could have been in another location.”

The Fly Lounge has a long list of issues. There are fights, shots firing and 13 pages of calls over the last year alone.

We reached out to the owners. While they acknowledged our request, they have yet to respond.

Alley said the City of Fort Myers is fed up. It plans to file a lawsuit soon.

“There’s been efforts by the city manager and the police department and problems policing them since they’ve been open,” Alley said.

Now, those actions include a lawsuit and an injunction to shut the establishment down sooner. It comes amid a voluntary agreement between the landlord and the owners of the bar to vacate the property next month.

The city said it is not soon enough.

“We just can’t sit back and wait for another shooting to occur,” Alley said. “Or wait for another magical day where they decide whether they’re going to stay or whether they’re going to leave.”

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Michael Mora