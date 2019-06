Cape Coral stabbing suspect makes first appearance in front of judge

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man after a stabbing near an industrial park in Cape Coral Wednesday afternoon.

According to LCSO, David Marcus Melvin is charged with the stabbing of a person at an industrial park in Cape Coral on Wednesday. He also must stay away from 1030 Commerce Creek Blvd in North Fort Myers.

His bond was set at $65K.