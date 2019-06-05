Bonita Springs city council approves short-term fixes for deadly roadway

A deadly stretch of road has homeowners asking for big changes.

You may remember a motorcyclist died in a crash with a school bus full of kids last month. It happened right along Pennsylvania Ave. in Bonita Springs. Homeowners said drivers speed down the road and it is a recipe for disaster.

For the last 13 years, William Rowe has lived off Pennsylvania Ave. He said it continues to get worst.

“I’ve seen people killed, dogs killed,” Rowe said. “I can’t walk across the street during season.”

Two deadly crashes since January, including one involving a school bus full of kids and motorcyclists.

“It’s really sad,” Samantha Bolde said. “Things like that we wish wouldn’t happen.”

The two neighbors came to the Bonita Springs City Council meeting to get something done. On the agenda is a study to see traffic flow off Pennsylvania Ave. But these neighbors want more.

“They’re planning on a study,” Rowe said. “They’ve done studies. In the meantime, people are getting hurt. It’s not really adequate.”

But there was a compromise Wednesday evening. The study approved, but also short-term solutions, like more signage, heavy policing, including an unmanned deputy car.

Long-term solutions will come after the study is over and a budget can be made for it.

“We are concerned about our neighborhood,” Bolde said. “Our children and our community. We want to make sure Bonita Springs understands that.”

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Michael Mora