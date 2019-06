Voters reject special referendum for Lehigh Acres Fire

Voters rejected the special referendum.

The final results show 44.6 % voted ‘yes’ while 55.4% voted ‘no,’ according to the Lee County Supervisor of Elections.

The special referendum centered around Fire Control and Rescue District, which wants to charge property owners in the area $165 per parcel. The district said it would stabilize its revenue and better share the costs.

Voting ended at 7 p.m.