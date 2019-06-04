Trump holds joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May

The second day of President Trump’s state visit to the U.K. started with business before shifting into politics as he met with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May. The two leaders were to hold a joint news conference in London on Tuesday, just three days before May’s resignation. The British Prime Minister was forced to announce that she would step down after parliament refused three times to back her proposed plan for the U.K.’s withdrawal from the European Union.

“I feel badly for Theresa,” the president told reporters on the White House South Lawn after May announced her resignation. “I like her very much. She’s a good woman. She worked very hard. She’s very strong. She decided to do something that some people were surprised at, some people weren’t. It’s for the good of her country. But I like her very much.”

Mr. Trump, who criticized May’s handling of the “Brexit” negotiations with Europe, suggesting she should have taken a harder line with Brussels, defended his decision to wade into U.K. politics on Sunday.

Author: CBS News