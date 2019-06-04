‘Stop the Bleed’ program trains school employees to respond in an emergency

L.A. Ainger Middle School teacher Cindy Galeone is an expert on U.S. history and is working on learning new skills.

To keep students safe during emergencies, teachers and staff in Charlotte County are taking part of the “Stop the Bleed” emergency training program.

It was created after the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting to keep blood loss in patients to a minimum, preparing district employees for the worst case scenario.

Hoping, they will never have to put their knowledge to the test.

Bayfront Health hopes to have all Charlotte County teachers and staff trained by the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Reporter Erika Jackson has the full story in the video above.

LINK: Stop the Blood program

Reporter: Erika Jackson

