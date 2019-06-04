Skimmer found at North Fort Myers Wells Fargo ATM

If you have visited a Wells Fargo in the North Fort Myers area recently you may want to check if skimmers are draining your account.

Several customers visited the Wells Fargo at 3041 NE Pine Island Road and shortly after they noticed their bank was flagged warning them of potential activity happening on the account they didn’t approve of.

The bank opened the ATM and found a skimmer inside.

This incident comes just weeks before Lee County’s new crackdown on Skimmers at gas pumps goes into effect.

Florida leads the nation in fraud related crimes, and skimmers are a major contribution to that. in 2017 alone, Lee County flagged 43 skimmers and didn’t make a single arrest.

The new law that goes into effect in July first requires gas stations to install anti-skimming device to protect their customers or face fines up to $250 per day.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders