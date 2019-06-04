Sizzle Southwest Florida: Delicious seafood at Sails Restaurant

One of the big benefits of restaurant week is eating out at establishments that might not fit your budget. Sails in Downtown Naples is one of these places, with a three-course meal that will tempt your taste buds without breaking your wallet.

“We bring them in fresh from Spain every single day, little red prawns,” said Velko Pavicevic, Sails Restaurant general manager. “Then, from New Zealand, we bring these prawns. What we have is a Greek fish.”

Fish from around the world is flown in every day to Sails Restaurant as it has its import license. Jacob Jasinski, Sails Restaurant executive chef, said their specialty is seafood.

“We’re the only restaurant to my knowledge that has this on this coast,” Jasinski said. “We’re able to procure the best possible products globally for our customers every single day.”

Some of the delicious foods patrons can eat are its soft shell crab.

“Soft shell crabs are in season,” Jasinski said. “You can see some of these soft shell crabs.”

“Our custom wood-burning European, cherry wood grill,” Pavicevic said. “The flavor is just amazing.”

Its offering diners a delectable taste of international waters in their backyard.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Michael Mora