Sections of Tamiami Trail to rise as part of Everglades restoration

Making room for better water quality as tens of millions of dollars are being devoted to Everglades Restoration Projects. One of the first steps is raising sections of Tamiami Trail so more water could flow south.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said that could mean as much as 80 billion gallons will flow south into the Everglades and Florida Bay.

The vast piece of land needs help. For years, lawmakers have worked toward fixing long term damage. That has impacted the Everglades. It could improve our water quality. Jack Raben tells me he has already seen a change within the past year as he spends a lot of time out of the water.

“As a fisherman and outdoorsman,” said Serge Thomas, a professor at Florida Gulf Coast University Water School, “I think it’s very important and I really appreciate that it’s being knowledge at this point in time.”

Thomas said even with these efforts to raise the road, to allow more water to pass through the Everglades and Florida Bay. He stresses Floridians should still be mindful of the environment they call paradise.

The state legislature has already contributed $40 million for the project.

“I would like to see that we actually have more responsible people moving into Florida who are well educated about the system,” Thomas said, “so that we make the right choices.”

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Michael Mora